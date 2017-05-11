Maeda pitches into 9th; Dodgers finish sweep of Pirates, 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Kenta Maeda pitched into the ninth inning, Cody Bellinger homered and made a tumbling catch in left field and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Maeda (3-2) got within two outs of his first career complete game. Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run homer in the ninth, though, and Maeda was pulled a batter later, completing 8 1/3 innings while allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out five and left to a rousing ovation.

Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Chad Kuhl (1-3), then got dirty to catch to rob Gregory Polanco of a hit in the fourth inning. The rookie started in place of injured Andrew Toles, and fans in the left field pavilion chanted "Cody! Cody!" after the tumbling grab.