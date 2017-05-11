Oilers star forward Draisaitl to join co-host Germany at world championship

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say star forward Leon Draisaitl will join co-host Germany at the world hockey championship.

Draisaitl is coming off a breakout NHL season with the Oilers, finishing eighth in league scoring with 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists) in 82 games.

He added 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 13 playoff games, including a memorable three goal, two assist performance in Game 6 of Edmonton's Western Conference semifinal with Anaheim. The Oilers ended up losing that series in seven games.

The Germans are playing their world championship games in Cologne, Draisaitl's birthplace. Germany is fourth in Group A with one regulation win, one overtime win and two regulation losses (five points).