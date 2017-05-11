Orioles-Nationals postponed by rain; no makeup date yet

WASHINGTON — The final game of the interleague series between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals has been postponed by rain.

Baltimore won at Camden Yards on Monday and Tuesday, then lost in Washington on Wednesday night before Thursday's finale was called.

No makeup date was immediately announced. Both teams have two common days off the rest of the season.

The Nationals entered play with the best record in the National League at 22-12. Baltimore is in second in the AL East.

The first three games of the series were tight affairs. Baltimore won 6-4 and 5-4 in 12 innings before losing 7-6 on Wednesday.

