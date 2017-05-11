Rockies SS Trevor Story on DL with strained left shoulder

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have placed shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left shoulder.

The team also announced that left-hander Tyler Anderson won't start Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to inflammation in his left knee. Instead, right-hander Jeff Hoffman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to take his place. Anderson will throw Saturday.

Story aggravated his shoulder on a swing in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The 24-year-old Story is batting .180 with six homers and 15 RBIs. He hit 27 homers as a rookie last season before going on the DL in August with a torn ligament in his left thumb.