Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Anaheim 2 Edmonton 1
(Ducks win series 4-3)
Pittsburgh 2 Washington 0
(Penguins win series 4-3)
---
IIHl World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
USA 3 Italy 0
Germany 3 Slovakia 2 (SO)
At Paris
Switzerland 3 Belarus 0
Finland 5 Slovenia 2
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Toronto 3 Syracuse 2
(Series tied 2-2)
San Jose 4 San Diego 3 (OT)
(Barracuda leads series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston 123 Washington 101
(Celtics lead series 3-2)
---
MLB
American
Toronto 8 Cleveland 7
Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 12 Kansas City 1
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, postponed
National
San Francisco 6 N.Y. Mets 5
Colorado 3 Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 7 Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 4 Pittsburgh 3 (10 innings)
Interleague
Seattle 11 Philadelphia 6
Houston 4 Atlanta 2
Washington 7 Baltimore 6
Texas 4 San Diego 3
Milwaukee 7 Boston 4
Arizona 7 Detroit 1
---
MLS
Toronto FC 2 Columbus 1
---
Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
Denmark vs. Russia, 10:15 a.m.
Latvia vs. Sweden, 2:15 p.m.
At Paris
Norway vs. Czech Republic, 10:15 a.m.
Canada vs. France, 2:15 p.m.
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
(Spurs lead series 3-2)
---
MLB
American
Kansas City (Vargas 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Iwakuma 0-2) at Toronto (Estrada 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Tepesch 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
National
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-4) at Colorado (Anderson 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 1-3) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-2) at San Francisco (Blach 0-2), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Washington (Cole 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 2-4) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
---