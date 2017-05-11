Sports

Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Anaheim 2 Edmonton 1

(Ducks win series 4-3)

Pittsburgh 2 Washington 0

(Penguins win series 4-3)

---

IIHl World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

USA 3 Italy 0

Germany 3 Slovakia 2 (SO)

At Paris

Switzerland 3 Belarus 0

Finland 5 Slovenia 2

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Toronto 3 Syracuse 2

(Series tied 2-2)

San Jose 4 San Diego 3 (OT)

(Barracuda leads series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 123 Washington 101

(Celtics lead series 3-2)

---

MLB

American

Toronto 8 Cleveland 7

Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 12 Kansas City 1

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, postponed

National

San Francisco 6 N.Y. Mets 5

Colorado 3 Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 7 Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 Pittsburgh 3 (10 innings)

Interleague

Seattle 11 Philadelphia 6

Houston 4 Atlanta 2

Washington 7 Baltimore 6

Texas 4 San Diego 3

Milwaukee 7 Boston 4

Arizona 7 Detroit 1

---

MLS

Toronto FC 2 Columbus 1

---

Thursday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Denmark vs. Russia, 10:15 a.m.

Latvia vs. Sweden, 2:15 p.m.

At Paris

Norway vs. Czech Republic, 10:15 a.m.

Canada vs. France, 2:15 p.m.

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

(Spurs lead series 3-2)

---

MLB

American

Kansas City (Vargas 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Iwakuma 0-2) at Toronto (Estrada 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Tepesch 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

National

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-4) at Colorado (Anderson 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cole 1-3) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-2) at San Francisco (Blach 0-2), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Washington (Cole 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 2-4) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

---

