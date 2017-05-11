Valencia hires coach Marcelino on 2-year contract

VALENCIA, Spain — Valencia has hired Marcelino on a two-year contract to coach the six-time Spanish champion.

The club says in a statement Marcelino will be officially presented after the season finishes.

The 51-year-old coach left Villarreal on the eve of the current season in August after four successful years there.

Valencia has under-achieved and was in a relegation fight when former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli left in December.