WHL Roundup: Kolesar leads Thunderbirds past Pats 6-1; series tied 2-2

KENT, Wash. — Keegan Kolesar had a goal and set up two others to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 6-1 rout over the Regina Pats on Wednesday in Game 4 of the Western Hockey League final.

The best-of-seven series for the Ed Chynoweth Cup is now tied 2-2. Game 5 is in Kent, Wash., on Friday.

Ryan Gropp and Alexander True both had power-play goals as Seattle reeled off six unanswered goals. Sami Moilanen had the eventual winner while Nolan Volcan and Jarret Tyszka also scored. Carl Stankowski made 18 saves for the win.

Sam Steel opened scoring for the Pats. Tyler Brown stopped 18-of-24 shots in the first two periods before giving way to Jordan Hollett, who turned aside all 12 shots he faced.