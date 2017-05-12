49ers sign 3rd-round pick Ahkello Witherspoon to 4-year deal

With the deal announced on Friday, San Francisco now has seven of its 10 draft picks under contract.

Witherspoon was the first of two third-round picks by the 49ers, going 66th overall. He had 77 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 28 passes defenced in 36 games as a cornerback at Colorado. He led the nation last season with 22 passes defenced .