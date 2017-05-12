Albanian federation denounces soccer bribing attempt

TIRANA, Albania — The Albanian soccer federation has condemned an apparent match-fixing attempt in a recent game between two local clubs.

A show on private television Top Channel, Fiks Fare, broadcast a phone call of a person trying to bribe a Patizani player before the team played Kukesi last week. Both clubs were at the top of the league with equal points. The match in Tirana ended 1-1.

A federation statement on Friday "strongly denounced" the bribe and called on the Partizani club to go the authorities. It also said the person offering the bribe had no links with any club, the association or Albanian soccer.

"The soccer federation is set in its fight to protect the purity of the game from persons or group of persons," the federation said in the statement. "Together we may contribute to totally eliminate such phenomena, very harmful for the game and the integrity of the game."

Partizani hailed the federation's reaction and said it would go to the authorities. It also called on the federation "to act through its commissions, to show its will in a case which serves all of us and not to step aside and make distancing statements."

In their reaction on Facebook, the club did not mention whether it had taken any step against the player, or if he had co-operated .