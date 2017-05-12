Biagini and four relievers combine on seven-hit shutout as Jays top Mariners 4-0

TORONTO — Jose Bautista homered and Joe Biagini combined with four relievers on a seven-hit shutout as the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

Bautista hit a two-run shot in the third inning and Devon Travis drove in a pair of runs as the Blue Jays won for the fifth time in six games.

Biagini worked into the sixth inning in his second start of the season. He allowed four hits and had three strikeouts.

The Blue Jays outhit the Mariners 10-7 while extending their winning streak to three games. Toronto (15-21) improved to 4-1 on its nine-game homestand.

Seattle (17-19) has dropped two in a row after winning four straight games.

The Blue Jays manufactured a run in the second inning against Christian Bergman after Steve Pearce and Ryan Goins reached on singles. Darwin Barney moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt and a slow grounder from Travis brought Pearce home.

Pearce saved a couple runs with his defence in the third inning. With two runners in scoring position, Ben Gamel hit a flare to shallow left field that a diving Pearce snagged for the final out.

Bautista made it a 3-0 game in the bottom half of the frame. With Kevin Pillar aboard, Bautista belted a 2-1 pitch off the foul screen in left field for his fourth homer of the year.

Biagini (1-1) began the season in the bullpen but has been pressed into starting duties due to injuries. He did not allow an earned run over four innings in his first start last Sunday and impressed again Friday against the Mariners.

Biagini, working on a limit of 70-75 pitches, was pulled after giving up a leadoff single in the sixth. He threw 47 of his 68 pitches for strikes.

Aaron Loup came on and got Gamel to hit into a fielder's choice. Danny Barnes replaced the Toronto southpaw and put runners on the corners before fanning former Blue Jay Danny Valencia.

Bergman (0-1), meanwhile, pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs, seven hits and a walk with one strikeout.

The Blue Jays added an insurance run in the sixth when a Travis sacrifice fly brought home Goins, who singled, moved to second on a passed ball and advanced to third on a Barney single.

Barnes gave up back-to-back singles to open the seventh before striking out Carlos Ruiz and Jarrod Dyson. Ryan Tepera came on to face hot-hitting Jean Segura and got him to fly out.

Tepera also worked a clean eighth inning and Roberto Osuna pitched a 1-2-3 ninth. Announced attendance was 32,865.

Notes: Right-hander Marcus Stroman is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. The Mariners have yet to name their starter. ... Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday in Florida. If all goes well, he's tabbed to re-join the Blue Jays on Wednesday in Atlanta. ... The game took two hours 36 minutes to play. ... After the four-game series against Seattle, the Blue Jays will cap the homestand with a two-game interleague mini-set against Atlanta starting Monday.

