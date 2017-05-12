Bills new GM Brandon Beane foresees smooth transition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Though he still has a scouting staff to hire, Brandon Beane foresees making a smooth transition into his new role as the Buffalo Bills general manager.

Beane cited his previous Carolina ties to Bills rookie coach Sean McDermott, and the 19 years he spent being groomed for the job by Panthers GM Jim Gettlemen and his predecessor, Marty Hurney.

The Panthers former assistant GM is already comfortable with McDermott, who was hired in January after spending the previous six seasons as Carolina's defensive co-ordinator . Beane recalled the times he spent in McDermott's office discussing approaches to address defensive needs.

The only difference in Buffalo, Beane says, is they will be overseeing the entire roster.

Beane held his first press conference on Friday, three days after being hired by a Bills team undergoing its latest off-season house-cleaning.

