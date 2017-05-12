Brewers place OF Ryan Braun on DL with strained left calf

MILWAUKEE — Outfielder Ryan Braun was been put on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left calf, and the Milwaukee Brewers brought up infielder Eric Sogard from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Braun said tests Friday revealed a Grade 1 strain, the mildest form of the injury. General manager David Stearns is hopeful that Braun will need just a short stint on the disabled list.

Braun will also get a chance to rest an arm injury that also kept him out of the lineup for much of the beginning of May.

"The combination of the elbow and the calf made it that makes much more sense for me to go on the DL," Braun said before Friday's game against the New York Mets. This will be Braun's third stint on the DL in 11 major league seasons.