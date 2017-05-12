Brewers top Mets 7-4, Matt Harvey allows 3 HRs in return

MILWAUKEE — Eric Sogard and Orlando Arcia hit back-to-back homers in the sixth off Matt Harvey, spoiling the choppy return of the New York Mets' starter from a three-game suspension in the Milwaukee Brewers' 7-4 win on Friday night.

Harvey (2-3) allowed seven hits and five runs, including a season-high three homers, in his first outing in 10 days.

The light-hitting Sogard, whose contract was selected earlier Friday from the minors, hit a two-run shot into the second deck in right to break a 2-2 tie. Arcia's pinch-hit solo homer chased Harvey from the mound three batters into sixth with nobody out.

This wasn't the outing that the Mets hoped to get out of Harvey after a drama-filled week. He has apologized for skipping a game last weekend following a late night on the town.

New York's Neil Walker went 3 for 3, including a solo homer off Matt Garza (2-0).

Garza was otherwise solid, giving up five hits, two runs and two walks while striking out four over six innings. The Mets scored twice in the ninth before Jared Hughes got the last two outs of the game for his first save.

The homers by Sogard and Arcia helped give the Brewers a cushion after getting to Harvey, who had season highs of six strikeouts and five walks.

His return was overshadowed in part by yet another twist in the Mets' season.

The team announced that All-Star closer Jeurys Familia would be out several months because of a blood clot near his right armpit. Familia had surgery earlier Friday, and general manager Sandy Alderson said he was unsure if Familia would return this season.

CLOSER CHANGE

Neftali Feliz is out as the Brewers' closer. He was 8 of 9 in save opportunities but 0-4 with a 6.19 ERA in 18 appearances. General manager David Stearns said Feliz in part was getting in trouble after falling behind the count and becoming a "little more predictable pitcher at that point." Manager Craig Counsell said both Feliz and setup man Corey Knebel, who has a 1.00 ERA, were not available on Friday, so he intended to mix and match out of the bullpen.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: The team did get a key piece back with 1B Lucas Duda returning from a stint on the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended left elbow. Duda hit seventh and went 1 for 4, bouncing into an inning-ending double in his first at-bat in the second.

Brewers: Sogard took the roster spot of Braun, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list before the game with a strained left calf, retroactive to Thursday. Stearns said he expected a short stay for Braun on the DL.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (2-2) will make his first career start against an opponent outside the National League East when he faces the Brewers. He'll be opposed by RHP Zach Davies (3-2), who is 3-0 with a 3.43 ERA over his last four starts after going 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA over his first three starts.

