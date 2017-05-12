Canadian forward Tyler Ardron to join Super Rugby's Chiefs in New Zealand

TORONTO — Canadian international Tyler Ardron has signed with Super Rugby's Chiefs in New Zealand.

The 25-year-old from Lakefield, Ont., has been with the Ospreys in Wales since 2013.

He is following in the footsteps of fellow Canadians Jebb Sinclair and Christian Stewart, who played for South African teams in Super Rugby.

Ardron's contract covers the 2018 and '19 season.