Chelsea's Premier League title triumph in numbers

LONDON — Chelsea's Premier League title win by numbers:

0 — red cards for Chelsea players in the league this season.

2 — players to have appeared in every Chelsea league game: Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta.

3-4-3 — formation Antonio Conte switched with Chelsea trailing 3-0 at Arsenal in September, sparking a turnaround in fortunes.

4 — Conte has now won the league title in his last four seasons as a club manager, having lifted the Serie A trophy three years running with Juventus before leaving to manage Italy.

5 — losses, the third-best record — behind Tottenham and Manchester United.

6 — midfielder Cesc Fabregas now has an unmatched six seasons with at least 10 Premier League assists.

13 — club-record winning run that took Chelsea from eighth in the standings at the end of September to top spot and looking unassailable.

16 — clean sheets for Chelsea, behind only Tottenham with 17.

20 — Diego Costa's goal tally, making him the Premier League's third-highest scorer.

28 — games won so far, which is more than any team in the league.

76 — the club's goals total is the highest in the league.

114 — tackles by N'Golo Kante, the second highest in the Premier League behind Everton's Idrissa Gueye on 134.

376 — minutes played by club captain John Terry in the league campaign.

2,341 — Azpilicueta has made more passes than any other Premier League player.

