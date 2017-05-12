Flowers HR, 4 RBIs, Braves end 6-game skid, beat Marlins 8-4

MIAMI — Tyler Flowers homered and drove in four runs to help the Atlanta Braves end a six-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 8-4 Friday night.

Flowers and Brandon Phillips each hit two-run singles during a six-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-1.

Mike Foltynewicz (1-4) allowed one run in six innings.

J.T. Realmuto, Justin Bour and Derek Dietrich hit home runs for the Marlins, who have lost four straight.

Jose Urena (1-1) gave up two runs in six innings.

Atlanta's Matt Kemp singled in the second to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He is batting .358 (19 for 53) during the string.

Flowers hit a two-run shot in the second to give the Braves the early lead. Bour hit his sixth homer in the fourth.

Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler allowed four runs in the seventh while getting just one out. Kyle Barraclough's balk and third baseman Derek Dietrich's error helped the Braves.

Flowers, who led off the seventh by getting hit by a pitch, singled to cap the big inning.

Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Dietrich homered in the ninth.

MARLINS MOVES

INF Mike Aviles had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans while C Tomas Telis was optioned. INF Yefri Perez was designated for assignment and RHP Joe Gunkel was outrighted to Double-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) could return as early as next week. "He came in yesterday after his bullpen and he felt good and we'll just make sure that continues," manager Don Mattingly said. "We're feeling pretty positive about Wei-Yin with the way he's been feeling. I think he's been positive with the way he's feeling so I think we're getting there." ... INF Miguel Rojas (fractured right thumb) had surgery and is not eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list until July.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (2-3, 4.69 ERA) will start the second game of the series on Saturday. He went 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts against the Marlins last season.