Hearn, Cabrera Bello share early 2nd-round lead at Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain and David Hearn of Canada held on as the TPC Sawgrass became tougher, sharing the lead halfway through the second round of The Players Championship.

Hearn, winless in 216 starts on the PGA Tour, bogeyed two of his last four holes and still managed a 69. Cabrera Bello joined him by finishing with three birdies on his last four holes for a 70.

They were at 5-under 139, one shot ahead of Jon Rahm of Spain.

Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, managed only one birdie in a round of 73. He was at even-par 144, along with Rory McIlroy, though they were only five shots behind when they finished the second round.