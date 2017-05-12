Juventus purchases Benatia's full rights from Bayern Munich

TURIN, Italy — Defender Medhi Benatia has signed a contract that will keep him at Juventus for three more seasons after the club exercised an option to purchase his full rights from Bayern Munich for 17 million euros ($18.5 million).

The 30-year-old Morocco captain had been playing for Juventus on a season-long loan.

"Since I arrived I've always expressed my desire to stay at Juventus and I hope our future is filled with successes," Benatia says.

Joining a stellar backline featuring the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci, Benatia has contributed to Juve's run to the Champions League final.