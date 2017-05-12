Lions sign first-rounder Jarrad Davis, 7 other draft picks
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed eight of their draft picks.
The Lions announced the signings Friday, and they include first-round linebacker Jarrad Davis of Florida, second-round cornerback Teez Tabor of Florida, fourth-round linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin of Tennessee, fourth-round tight end Michael Roberts of Toledo, fifth-round cornerback Jamal Agnew of San Diego, sixth-round defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter of Arkansas, sixth-round quarterback Brad Kaaya or Miami and seventh-round defensive end Pat O'Connor of Eastern Michigan.
Wide receiver Kenny Golladay of Northern Illinois, a third-rounder, was the lone Detroit draft pick not among the signees announced by the team.
