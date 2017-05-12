Month-by-month: How Chelsea won the English Premier League

LONDON — A look at Chelsea's path to the English Premier League title:

AUGUST

Antonio Conte's reign began with a 2-1 win over West Ham as the first of three Premier League wins in the month. Watford was beaten 2-1 and Burnley 3-0.

Month league record: Played three, won three.

League position: Second, behind Manchester City on goal difference.

SEPTEMBER

A 2-2 draw at Swansea was followed by defeat at home to Liverpool and a 3-0 loss at Arsenal, which prompted Conte to take action. Three down at halftime, Conte tinkered with his tactics, installing a 3-4-3 formation.

Month league record: Played three, drew one, lost two.

League position: Eighth, eight points behind leader City.

OCTOBER

Chelsea scored 11 goals without reply in four league wins, the highlight being the 4-0 victory over Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

Month league record: Played four, won four.

League position: Fourth, one point behind leader City.

NOVEMBER

Chelsea routed Everton 5-0 and won at Middlesbrough 1-0 before dispatching Tottenham 2-1. Beating Spurs extended the winning run in the league to seven games, with 19 goals scored and one conceded.

Month league record: Played three, won three.

League position: First, one point clear of City and Liverpool.

DECEMBER

Chelsea enhanced its title credentials with a 3-1 win at City, before 1-0 victories over West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, and Crystal Palace. Bournemouth was beaten and 2016 ended with a victory over Stoke to extend the league winning run to 13 games.

Month league record: Played six, won six.

League position: First, six points clear of Liverpool.

JANUARY

Losing to Tottenham 2-0 halted Chelsea's bid for a league record 14-match winning sequence. But the Blues won at Leicester, beat Hull, and drew at Liverpool.

Month league record: Played four, won two, drew one, lost one.

League position: First, nine points clear of Tottenham and Arsenal.

FEBRUARY

Chelsea improved its advantage over Arsenal — and avenged the defeat in the reverse fixture — with a 3-1 win. Progress was slowed by a 1-1 draw at Burnley but a 3-1 defeat of Swansea.

Month league record: Played three, won two, drew one.

League position: First, 10 points clear of Tottenham.

MARCH

There was a pair of 2-1 wins, first over West Ham and then Stoke. There was also a 1-0 success over Mourinho's United in a fiery FA Cup quarterfinal as Chelsea's mettle was tested.

Month league record: Played two, won two.

League position: First, 10 points clear of Tottenham.

APRIL

The jitters set in as Chelsea stumbled to a surprise 2-1 home loss to struggling Crystal Palace and then lost at Manchester United to see its lead over Tottenham cut to four points. Then came league victories over Manchester City, Bournemouth, Southampton, and Everton, plus an FA Cup semifinal triumph over Spurs.

Month league record: Played six, won four, lost two.

League position: First, four points clear of Tottenham.

MAY

Victory over Middlesbrough re-established a seven-point lead after Tottenham lost at West Ham. And Chelsea reclaimed the title from Leicester by beating West Bromwich Albion.

Month league record: Played two, won two. Two games remaining.