New Jersey Devils sign forward Jesper Bratt to 3-year deal
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Jesper Bratt to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The Devils announced the signing of their 2016 sixth-round draft pick on Friday.
The 18-year-old Bratt spent the last four seasons in Sweden with the AIK organization. He had six goals and 16 assists last season, and added a goal and an assist in the
