Phillies-Nationals rained out, day-night doubleheader Sunday

WASHINGTON — The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain.

Friday night's game at Nationals Park will be made up Sunday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The regularly scheduled game will start at 1:35 p.m., and the teams will play the second game at 7:05 p.m.

Friday's scheduled starters, righty Nick Pivetta of the Phillies and Tanner Roark of the Nationals, will pitch Saturday night.