Thursday's Games
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Paris
Canada 3 France 2
Czech Republic 1 Norway 0
At Cologne, Germany
Russia 3 Denmark 0
Sweden 2 Latvia 0
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Hershey 2 Providence 1 (OT)
(Hershey leads series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
San Antonio 114 Houston 75
(Spurs win series 4-2)
---
MLB
American
Toronto 7 Seattle 2
Kansas City 6 Tampa Bay 0
Boston 4 Milwaukee 1
Houston 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 7 Chicago White Sox 6
Detroit 7 L.A. Angels 1
National
Colorado 10 L.A. Dodgers 7
Arizona 2 Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 3 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Boston 4 Milwaukee1
Texas 5 San Diego 2
Baltimore at Washington, postponed
---