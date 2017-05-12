Sports

Thursday's Games

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Paris

Canada 3 France 2

Czech Republic 1 Norway 0

At Cologne, Germany

Russia 3 Denmark 0

Sweden 2 Latvia 0

 ---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Hershey 2 Providence 1 (OT)

(Hershey leads series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

San Antonio 114 Houston 75

(Spurs win series 4-2)

---

MLB

American

Toronto 7 Seattle 2

Kansas City 6 Tampa Bay 0

Boston 4 Milwaukee 1

Houston 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 7 Chicago White Sox 6

Detroit 7 L.A. Angels 1

National

Colorado 10 L.A. Dodgers 7

Arizona 2 Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 3 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Boston 4 Milwaukee1

Texas 5 San Diego 2

Baltimore at Washington, postponed

---

