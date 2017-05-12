Sports

Torres scores MLS-leading 8th goal in Dynamo's 2-1 victory

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Tony Tchani (16) grabs the jersey of Houston Dynamo forward Romell Quioto (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, May 12, 2017, in Houston. (Tim Warner//Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON — Erick Torres scored his MLS-leading eighth goal of the season on a penalty kick to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Friday night.

Houston (6-3-1) moved into first place in the Western Conference with its sixth victory at home. Vancouver (4-5-1) had its two-game road winning streak snapped.

Alberth Elis opened the scoring in the 15th minute with his fifth goal. Fellow Honduran Romell Quioto chased down a loose ball at the edge of the area and chipped it across goal to find Elis' head at the far post.

Torres made it 2-0 in the 68th on the penalty kick after Mauro Manotas was knocked down in the penalty area. Torres entered in the 31st minute after Elis left with a leg injury.

Brek Shea headed in Christian Bolanos' free kick in the 85th for Vancouver.

