Tottenham's Son Heung-min is Premier League player of month

LONDON — Son Heung-min has won the Premier League's player of the month award, becoming the only two-time recipient so far this season.

The South Korea attacking midfielder netted five goals in six league games in April to keep second-place Tottenham on target for its highest finish in 54 years.

Son was the first player from Asia to collect the league's monthly accolade when he won the September vote of experts, captains and fans. Son's manager, Mauricio Pochettino, was named manager of the month.

Tottenham has three games remaining this season. Sunday's game against Manchester United is the London club's last at White Hart Lane.

"I just keep working really hard," Son said. "My goal was to score 10 goals."