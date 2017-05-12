West Indies slide to 97-3 after Pakistan's 376 in 3rd test

ROSEAU, Dominica — Legspinner Yasir Shah took all three wickets as the West Indies slipped to 97-3, trailing Pakistan by 279 runs after the third morning session of the third test on Friday.

When Shah rooted out Kraigg Brathwaite, lunch was called, and the Pakistanis would have dined in a good mood.

The West Indies resumed on 14 without loss from overnight and still struggled to score.

Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Abbas conceded less than two runs an over, and the batsmen went after Shah, who took some time to settle after he was introduced in the ninth over of the day. But Shah also induced the most mistakes.

Kieran Powell was first to go, teased by Shah into mishitting to Azhar Ali and out for 31 from 82 balls.

New man Shimron Hetmyer lasted only four overs, caught behind down the leg side after a video review. Hetmyer made 17 off 18 balls.

Shai Hope joined opener Kragg Brathwaite, and the latter looked unbreakable on sentry duty. But he was beaten by turn and gave wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed a second straight catch. Brathwaite was out for 29 after 123 deliveries, only one of them a boundary.