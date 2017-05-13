APOEL Nicosia wins 5th straight Cyprus championship

NICOSIA, Cyprus — APOEL Nicosia clinched a record-tying fifth consecutive Cyprus championship and the club's 26th overall by beating crosstown rival Omonia 3-1 on Saturday.

APOEL dominated but fell behind early following a Matt Derbyshire header that capped a swift counterattack.

Then followed goals by Stathis Alonefthis, Pieros Soteriou from the penalty spot, and Vander Vieira for APOEL to win the title with a round to spare.

It was Danish coach Thomas Christiansen's first title with APOEL.