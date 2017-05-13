Sports

Belt, Ruggiano power Giants to 3-1 win over Reds

San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, celebrates with pitcher Derek Law after the final out of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in San Francisco, Saturday, May 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Belt and Justin Ruggiano homered, Matt Moore pitched into the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 in a matchup of weary teams on Saturday.

San Francisco and Cincinnati had a quick turnaround after they played 17 innings Friday night, with the Giants winning 3-2 on Buster Posey's game-ending homer.

Moore (2-4) provided a lift with 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed eight hits, struck out seven and walked three.

The last-place Giants (14-24) won consecutive games for just the second time this season. They have won three of four overall.

Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati, which swept a three-game series against San Francisco last weekend. Lisalverto Bonilla (0-1) allowed six hits in his first career complete game.

