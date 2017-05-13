Buchanan's Lyon blanks Lawrence's Paris-Saint Germain in French matchup

LYON, France — Eugenie Le Sommer, Ada Hegerberg and Alex Morgan scored to give Lyon a 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in French women's league play Saturday.

It was a matchup of Canadian soccer internationals with Ashley Lawrence starting at wingback for PSG and defender Kadeisha Buchanan coming on in the 57th minute for Lyon.

The two teams meet again May 19 in the French Cup final in Vannes and then June 1 in the European Women's Champion League final in Cardiff.

Lyon (20-1-0) has already secured its 11th straight league title but the loss was costly for third-place PSG (16-4-1) which was chasing Montpellier (17-3-1) in the race for France's second guaranteed European berth.

PSG had handed Lyon its only loss of the season, a 1-0 decision in December.