Crusaders beat Hurricanes 20-12 in Super Rugby

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Crusaders overcame the sternest test so far of their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby season when they beat defending champions the Hurricanes 20-12 Saturday to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

The clash between the Christchurch-based Crusaders, who sit atop the championship table, and the Hurricanes, who entered the match with eight wins from nine games, was expected to be the best of the season so far. But the match was diminished as a spectacle by the heavy hand of South African referee Jaco Peyper who blew a symphony of penalties at breakdowns and refused to allow attacking play to develop.

There was only one try in the match, scored by Crusaders flanker Matt Todd in the 50th minute. Todd was driven over the Hurricanes' line at the head of a rolling maul which began at a lineout, but the try was controversial as Peyper awarded it without reference to the television match official. No evidence in replays showed the ball had been grounded over the line.

Peyper will control one of the three tests between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions later this year and his performance may have alarmed many New Zealand fans. He appeared determined to slow the pace of the game and to prevent the quick phase play on which the attacking style of New Zealand teams depends.

A greasy ball — the result of frosty conditions — contributed to a high error rate and also limited attacking play in a match which disappointed fans on both sides.

The Crusaders had the Hurricanes under consistent and heavy pressure at scrums and managed to win the ball against the throw at several of the Hurricanes' attacking lineouts, depriving them of scoring opportunities. Peyper also turned a blind eye to persistent offside play by the Crusaders which allowed them to strangle the Hurricanes' attacking game at its root — around scrumhalf T.J. Perenara and flyhalf Beauden Barrett.

The Hurricanes had scored 63 tries in their nine matches before Saturday but were held tryless for the first time in more than three years.

"We didn't let them get anything going off set piece which was a credit to our front row, the tight five and the whole forward pack really. It was a massive effort," Crusaders captain Ryan Crotty said.

The match began, unexpectedly, as an exchange of penalties. The Hurricanes had attempted only five penalty shots at goal in their previous matches this season, succeeding with only three but were forced to resort to that means of scoring when their other attacking avenues were closed down.

The Crusaders took the lead with a penalty to flyhalf Richie Mo'unga in the 11th minute before the Hurricanes went ahead with two goals to fullback Jordie Barrett. Mo'unga kicked two more to give the Crusaders a 9-6 lead, then Barrett goaled again to level the scores at 9-9 at halftime.

Todd's try, unconverted by Mo'unga, gave the Crusaders a 14-9 lead, expanded to 17-9 with Mo'unga"s fourth goal.

Barrett closed the margin to 17-12 with a 60th minute penalty but Mo'unga's last penalty in the 73rd made the lead eight points and put the game beyond the Hurricanes' reach.

"We're disappointed with the result," Hurricanes captain T.J. Perenara said. "We came down here and we expected to win.