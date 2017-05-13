Diamondbacks' Iannetta hit in face with pitch, walks off

PHOENIX — Chris Iannetta of the Arizona Diamondbacks has been hit in the face with a pitch.

Iannetta was struck Friday night by a fastball from Pittsburgh's Johnny Barbato. Iannetta turned into the pitch and appeared to be hit around the nose.

Iannetta was face down in the dirt for several minutes, and blood was dripping off his face. He was able to walk off the field with help, holding a cloth to his nose.