Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Nashville 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
(Predators lead series 1-0)
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Round Robin
At Cologne, Germany
Sweden 8 Italy 1
Denmark 3 Germany 2
At Paris
Czech Reublic 5 Slovenia 1
France 4 Belarus 3
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Providence 2 Hershey 1
(Series tied 2-2)
San Jose 4 San Diego 3
(Barracuda lead series 3-1)
NBA Playoffs
Washington 92 Boston 91
(Series tied 3-3)
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Seattle 0
Houston 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 1 Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4
Texas 5 Oakland 2
Kansas City 3 Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 7 Detroit 0
National League
Atlanta 8 Miami 4
Milwaukee 7 N.Y. Mets 4
Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 2
Arizona 11 Pittsburgh 4
San Francisco 3 Cincinnati (17 innings)
Philadelphia at Washington, postponed
Interleague
San Diego 6 Chicago White Sox 3
MLS
Houston 2 Vancouver 1
