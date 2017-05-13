Sports

Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Nashville 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

(Predators lead series 1-0)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Round Robin

At Cologne, Germany

Sweden 8 Italy 1

Denmark 3 Germany 2

At Paris

Czech Reublic 5 Slovenia 1

France 4 Belarus 3

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Providence 2 Hershey 1

(Series tied 2-2)

San Jose 4 San Diego 3

(Barracuda lead series 3-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Washington 92 Boston 91

(Series tied 3-3)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Seattle 0

Houston 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 1 Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4

Texas 5 Oakland 2

Kansas City 3 Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 7 Detroit 0

National League

Atlanta 8 Miami 4

Milwaukee 7 N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 2

Arizona 11 Pittsburgh 4

San Francisco 3 Cincinnati (17 innings)

Philadelphia at Washington, postponed

Interleague

San Diego 6 Chicago White Sox 3

---

MLS

Houston 2 Vancouver 1

---

