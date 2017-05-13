Lloyd wins 1st winner's medal with Man City Women

LONDON — Two-time world player of the year Carli Lloyd will return to the United States with at least one winner's medal from her short stint at Manchester City after helping the team beat Birmingham 4-1 in the final of the Women's FA Cup on Saturday.

The U.S captain scored City's third goal in front of 35,271 spectators at Wembley Stadium, as City — the Women's Super League champion — won the competition for the first time.

Lloyd is playing for a club outside her home country for the first time, although she is only on a short-term deal at City and will return next month.

She reached the semifinals of the Women's Champions League with City, only for Lyon to eliminate the English team.