Mariners select RHP Weber from Triple-A to face Blue Jays

TORONTO — The injury-riddled Seattle Mariners have selected right-hander Ryan Weber from Triple-A Tacoma to start against the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

Second baseman Robinson Cano (sore right quadriceps) is out of the starting lineup for a third straight game.

Also Saturday, the Mariners said right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma will miss four to six weeks because of a sore shoulder. Iwakuma is one of four Mariners starting pitchers currently on the disabled list. The others are right-hander Felix Hernandez (shoulder), left-hander James Paxton (forearm) and left-hander Drew Smyly (elbow).

To make room on the roster for Weber, right-hander Jean Machi was designated for assignment.