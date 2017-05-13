Meram hat trick gives Crew 3-2 win over Impact; spoils DP Dzemaili's debut

MONTREAL — Justin Meram scored his third goal of the game in added time as the Columbus Crew defeated the Impact 3-2 to spoil the debut of Montreal's new designated player Blerim Dzemaili.

Meram scored twice in the first half only to see Montreal equalize in the second. But substitute Niko Hansen set up Meram for an easy goal on a counterattack to complete the hat trick with his seventh goal of the season.

Ignacio Piatti and substitute Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored for Montreal (2-4-4), which lost a second home game in a row after a 2-1 setback two weeks ago against Vancouver. Dzemaili did not get a point but had a hand in both Montreal goals.

The Crew (6-5-1) were coming off a loss at home to Toronto FC on Wednesday and were playing their third match in eight days.

The Impact went into the game on a high from picking up a road win last week in Washington and promptly turned in perhaps their worst first half of the season.

Evan Bush had to make two sharp saves early, only to see his defence allow Meram to run unimpeded up the middle. Kyle Fisher blocked his pass but it went right back to the Iraqi forward for a low shot inside the left post in the 14th minute.

In the 28th, Meram blocked Hernan Bernardello's sliding clearance attempt and followed in to tip the ball past Bush and tap it in. Meram had another chance moments later but his header was gathered in by Bush.

The Impact stormed back after the intermission. Dominic Oduro rattled a shot off a post and, two minutes later, Dzemaili heard the Impact fans' goal bell for the first time as Piatti stole the ball from Jonathan Mensah, slipped it to the Swiss international, who fed Oduro to feed to an open Piatti for his fourth of the campaign.

Dzemaili, who has taken over dead ball kicking, curled a free kick to the far post in the 77th where Jackson-Hamel was waiting to nod the ball in his fourth goal.