MLS Capsules

TORONTO — Tosaint Ricketts broke a tie in the 77th minute and Toronto FC beat Minnesota United 3-2 on Saturday to push its club-record winning streak to six games.

Toronto (7-1-4) overcame injuries to Sebastian Giovinco and Nick Hagglund, and Jason Hernandez's illness.

Jozy Altidore set up the winning goal with a run down the left flank, beating several defenders before sending in the cross that found Ricketts' head.

Giovinco, returning from a heel injury, scored from the penalty spot in the 20th minute for his sixth of the season. The Italian left in the 44th minute after feeling tightness in his quad.

Kevin Molino scored twice for expansion Minnesota (3-6-2).

CREW 3, IMPACT 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Justin Meram scored his third goal of the game in added time and Columbus beat Montreal to spoil designated player Blerim Dzemaili's debut.

Substitute Niko Hansen set up Meram for an easy goal on a counterattack to complete the hat trick with his seventh goal of the season. Meram scored twice in the first half.

Ignacio Piatti and substitute Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored for Montreal (2-4-4).

The Crew (6-5-1) were coming off a loss at home to Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

SPORTING KC 2, ORLANDO CITY 2, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Latif Blessing scored his first two MLS goals and Sporting Kansas City tied Orlando City, the first time the Florida club has failed to win at its new stadium.

Orlando City (6-4-0) won its first five games in the stadium.

Blessing scored in the ninth minute for Kansas City (6-2-3), cleaning up a loose ball, and tied the match at 2 in the 74th on a rebound off goalie Joe Bendik. Blessing left in the 82nd with an injury.

Orlando tied it in the 16th when Carlos Rivas curled a left-footed pass from outside the box into Cyle Larin, who punched the ball in on the fly for his seventh goal this season. Kaka gave Orlando the lead in the 26th with his third goal, scoring off a deep cross from Scott Sutter.

UNION 4, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Haris Medunjanin's opened the scoring on a 25-yard blast and Philadelphia added three more after D.C. United's Luciano Acosta was given a red card after dumping Ilsinho in the 54th minute.

Medunjanin, Oguchi Onyewu and Fafa Picault all scored their first MLS goals, and Fabian Herbers added his first of the season to cap off Philadelphia's first four-goal performance since Aug. 16, 2016. Andre Blake made one save for the Union (2-4-4) en route to their third straight shutout, a defensive run last accomplished in 2012. United (3-5-2) was shut out for the sixth time this season.

Onyewu's goal came in the 64th following a corner kick, Picault's in the 78th on a shot just inside the box, and Herbers on a one-timer, also just outside the box, in the 88th.

REVOLUTION 4, REAL SALT LAKE 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Scott Caldwell scored in the opening minutes and New England beat Real Salt Lake to snap a five-game winless streak.

It was Caldwell's third career goal and his first in nearly two calendar years.

Caldwell, in his fifth MLS season, poked home a half-volley from the top of the 6-yard box in the fourth minute. Diego Fagundez beat a defender in the left corner and perfectly placed the entry that — after a dummy by Kelyn Rowe — a charging Caldwell put away.

Kei Kamara's header off a corner kick by Lee Nguyen gave New England (3-3-4) a 2-0 lead in the 18th minute, Fagundez tapped a pass from Rowe into a wide-open net in the 35th and Nguyen added a goal from near the spot to make it 4-0 moments before halftime.

Real Salt Lake (2-7-7) has lost four in a row, allowing 13 goals in that span.

RAPIDS 3, EARTHQUAKES 0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Shkelzen Gashi scored his first two goals of the season and Colorado beat San Jose to end a seven-game winless streak.

The Rapids (2-6-1) also snapped a three-game scoreless streak, and ended San Jose's winning streak at two. Dominique Badji also scored, and Tim Howard made two saves.