Nationals agree to terms with Harper for 2018 season

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with four-time All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper on a contract for the 2018 season.

General manager Mike Rizzo announced the deal Saturday but did not disclose terms. Harper would have been eligible for arbitration.

Harper can still be a free agent after the 2018 season, but agreeing to this contract early shows that the sides are talking.

Harper is making $13.63 million this year.