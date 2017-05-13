Philadelphia Union breaks out with 4-0 win over DC United

WASHINGTON — Haris Medunjanin's opened the scoring on a 25-yard blast and the Philadelphia Union added three more while D.C. United was a man down in a 4-0 victory Saturday night.

Medunjanin, Oguchi Onyewu and Fafa Picault all scored their first MLS goals, and Fabian Herbers added his first of the season to cap off Philadelphia's first four-goal performance since Aug. 16, 2016. Andre Blake made one save for the Union (2-4-4) en route to their third straight shutout, a defensive run last accomplished in 2012.

United (3-5-2), the lowest-scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine goals, was shut out for the sixth time.

Three of the goals came after United's Luciano Acosta was shown a red card after dumping Ilsinho in the 54th minute.