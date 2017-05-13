Revolution snaps skid, extends Real Salt Lake's, wins 4-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Scott Caldwell scored in the opening minutes and the New England Revolution snapped a five-game winless streak with a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

It was Caldwell's third career goal and his first in nearly two calendar years.

Caldwell, in his fifth MLS season, poked home a half-volley from the top of the 6-yard box in the fourth minute. Diego Fagundez beat a defender in the left corner and perfectly placed the entry that — after a dummy by Kelyn Rowe — a charging Caldwell put away.

Kei Kamara's header off a corner kick by Lee Nguyen gave New England (3-3-4) a 2-0 lead in the 18th minute, Fagundez tapped a pass from Rowe into a wide-open net in the 35th and Nguyen added a goal from near the spot to make it 4-0 moments before halftime.