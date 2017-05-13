Shoemaker shuts down Tigers, Trout homers in Angels' 7-0 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Matt Shoemaker allowed three hits in six innings during his best start of the season, Mike Trout and Luis Valbuena homered, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Friday night.

Shoemaker (2-1) found his 2016 form for the first time this season, striking out seven and walking one. He improved to 3-1 with a 0.83 ERA lifetime against the Tigers.

The Angels scored runs against Jordan Zimmerman (3-2) in four of his six innings. Valbuena's solo home run started the scoring in the second and Trout's two-run blast completed it in the eighth.

Zimmerman was charged with five runs on 10 hits and three walks in his 5 1/3 innings.

The Angels had 14 hits, including three each from Valbuena and Cliff Pennington. Andrelton Simmons and Kole Calhoun had two apiece.

The Tigers looked as though they would break through first when they loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning, but Shoemaker got the next three outs.

Shoemaker retired his last 10 batters.

Blake Parker, David Hernandez and Keynan Middleton completed only the second shutout of the season for the Angels.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia received strong production after tweaking his lineup Friday. He moved Trout from his normal No.3 spot to second in the order and Calhoun from second to the fifth spot.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Placed outfielder Jim Adduci on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain retroactive to May 11 and reinstated J.D. Martinez from the DL. Martinez (foot sprain) was immediately placed in the lineup and batted sixth.

Angels: Closer Cam Bedrosian, on the disabled list since April 22 with a right groin strain, has yet to throw off a mound. Scioscia said he still needs more long toss, but could be scheduled for the mound next week.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Daniel Norris is scheduled to make his first career appearance against the Angels. He is 2-2 with a 4.55 ERA on the season, but for his career is 7-1 with a 3.27 ERA on the road.