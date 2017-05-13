Swansea closes in on EPL survival with 2-0 win at Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, England — Swansea moved a step closer to securing its English Premier League status by outclassing already relegated Sunderland in a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton scored first-half goals at the Stadium of Light as Swansea moved four points above third-to-last Hull, whose game in hand is at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Hull will join Sunderland and Middlesbrough in being relegated if it loses at Palace.

Swansea's players paid for the tickets of the 3,000 away fans for the match, and the travelling contingent saw their team notch a third win in four games — a run that Hull hasn't been able to match.

Llorente headed in Gylfi Sigurdsson's ninth-minute free kick for his 14th goal of the season to give Swansea the lead, which was doubled in first-half injury time when Naughton overlapped from right back and smashed in a shot that arrowed into the top corner for his first goal since March 2011.

Swansea is tied on 38 points with Palace and plays West Bromwich Albion at home in its final game.