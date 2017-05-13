Toronto FC awaiting word on why Osorio experienced an elevated heart rate

TORONTO — Midfielder Jonathan Osorio is the latest Toronto FC player to experience an irregular heartbeat.

Coach Greg Vanney said the MLS team is waiting to hear from doctors on what caused the 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., to have a "racing heartbeat" during a midweek game in Columbus.

"He wasn't feeling well. He felt that his heart rate was elevated abnormally — he could feel that. So he gave us a little bit of an indication of that at halftime of the last game," Vanney said after Saturday's 3-2 win over Minnesota. "We got him out as quickly as we possibly could in the Columbus match.

"Now it's just let's figure out what that is. We don't have a specific diagnosis. We're trying to find out the cause of the elevated heart rate."