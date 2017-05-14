Alessandrini, Galaxy end Red Bulls' home streak, 3-1

HARRISON, N.J. — Romain Alessandrini scored two early goals a minute apart and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat New York 3-1 on Sunday night, ending the Red Bulls' 19-game home unbeaten streak.

Los Angeles (3-5-2), which had scored the first goal just once this season and had only scored three times in the first half, led 2-0 before the game was 10 minutes old.

Alessandrini drew a foul from Daniel Royer out of box right and put the free kick inside the far post in the eighth minute when goalkeeper Luis Robles was caught leaning the wrong way as Jelle Van Damme raced cross his vision for a possible redirect.

Alessandrini, the designated player who has scored or assisted on 10 of 13 of the Galaxy's goals, picked up his sixth on a feed from Giovani dos Santos. Open left, dos Santos centred the ball to Alessandrini for a shot. Robles made the save but the ball dribbled into the next.

Mike Grella pulled down Alessandrini in the box in the 78th minute and dos Santos converted the penalty kick, his third goal.