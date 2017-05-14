Barcelona, Madrid win as title race goes to final round

MADRID — Barcelona and Real Madrid won their matches Sunday with the Spanish league title race now guaranteed to go to the final round.

Neymar scored a hat trick for Barcelona in a comfortable 4-1 win at Las Palmas, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored a pair of goals for Madrid in a 4-1 home victory over Sevilla.

Madrid scored with an unusual goal by Nacho Fernandez, who sent a quickly taken free kick into the net while the Sevilla defence and goalkeeper were preparing to set up a wall.

The results left the rivals even on points, with Barcelona ahead on the head-to-head tiebreaker. But Madrid can retake sole possession of the lead on Wednesday when it plays at Celta Vigo in a game postponed from February.

Madrid needs four points from its last two games to secure the title regardless of Barcelona's result against Eibar at home next weekend. Madrid's final game is at Malaga.