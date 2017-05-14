Belt HR, Giants beat Reds 8-3 for 1st 3-game win streak

SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Belt homered again and the San Francisco Giants posted their first three-game winning streak of the season, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Sunday.

Belt hit his third home run in four games. Joe Panik and Eduardo Nunez each drove in two runs and Buster Posey had two hits for the Giants.

Scooter Gennett drove in two runs for the Reds, who lost their third straight.

Jeff Samardzija (1-5) snapped a personal six-game losing streak dating to last season. He gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking none.

Reds starter Tim Adleman (2-2) gave up four runs and was taken out after the first inning because of a neck strain.

Barrett Astin replaced Adleman and gave up three runs in the second.

Panik hit an RBI double, Posey singled home a run and Nunez added a two-run single in the first.

Crawford drove in two runs and Panik drove in another in the second inning. Belt homered in the sixth.

Samardzija breezed through four innings before giving up Gennett's two-run single in the fifth. He avoided further damage until Jose Peraza tripled and scored on pinch hitter Tucker Barnhardt's sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Billy Hamilton and Joey Votto each had two hits for the Reds.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: INF Zack Cozart was held out of Sunday's game with a wrist problem as a precaution.

Giants: OF Hunter Pence could be headed for the DL after an MRI revealed a minor hamstring strain on his left side. "It looks like it's going to be a few days. He's available to pinch hit," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "We just have to make the call whether we're going to be able to afford to use him strictly off the bench or get a healthy body up here to help out in the outfield." ... RHP Mark Melancon is scheduled for a bullpen session on Monday. He could return to action soon after.

UP NEXT

Reds: Following an off-day Monday, RHP Bronson Arroyo (3-2, 5.94) opens a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.