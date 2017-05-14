Cabrera keys rally as White Sox top Padres 9-3

CHICAGO — Pinch hitter Melky Cabrera had a key two-run single in Chicago's eight-run eighth inning, helping the White Sox beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Sunday.

Cabrera, whose hit went through the right side of the infield, was one of 14 batters in the inning against three San Diego relievers.

The rally denied Jered Weaver his first win with the Padres after his best outing of the season.

Ryan Buchter (2-2) took the loss, walking three batters while recording only one out. Shortstop Luis Sardinas committed an error on a potential double-play ball that could have made it a scoreless inning for the Padres.

Cabrera's hit against Brandon Maurer made it 4-3 White Sox. Tyler Saladino then popped out to first baseman Wil Myers on a bunt attempt, but Myers had his back to the plate after the catch and Todd Frazier tagged and scored as Myers threw the ball to the backstop.

Willy Garcia, Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez added RBI hits as the White Sox earned their second straight win after a six-game slide.

Weaver (0-4), a three-time All-Star in 11 seasons with the Angels, has struggled since signing with San Diego over the winter. But he pitched six innings of one-run ball against the White Sox.

The right-hander is 12-2 with a 1.87 ERA in 16 career starts against Chicago. His season ERA is now 6.05.

Jose Quintana was working on a shutout for the White Sox before he got into trouble in the seventh. Yangervis Solarte walked and Austin Hedges singled before Hunter Renfroe drove a high fastball just over the right-field fence for a 3-1 lead.

Quintana allowed five hits and walked four in seven innings. Michael Ynoa (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Manager Andy Green said Cosart, who has made two starts this season, will work in long relief. San Diego optioned right-handed reliever Kevin Quackenbush to Triple-A El Paso. ... OF Allen Cordoba, who homered and recorded his first career three-hit game in Saturday's loss, was out of the lineup with a sore hamstring.

White Sox: RHP James Shields (right lat strain) said he will throw Monday in Anaheim for the first time since going on the 10-day disabled list on April 21. "They wanted to give me 12 to 15 days of no throwing and kind of just let this thing heal on its own," Shields said. "There's nothing you can really do about it but wait." Shields is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts this season.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-0, 4.13 ERA) opens a four-game home set against Milwaukee on Monday night.