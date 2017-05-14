Canada falls to Argentina to finish in 11th place at Paris Sevens

PARIS — Jose Barros Sosa scored a late try as Argentina edged Canada 15-14 on Sunday in the Challenge Trophy semifinal at the Paris Sevens.

The loss results in an 11th place finish for the Canadians.

Canada entered Paris as the defending champions for the first time after a cup title at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore last month.

Justin Douglas opened the scoring for the Canadians in the Challenge Trophy semifinal before Lautaro Bazan Velez scored, cutting the lead to 7-5.

Douglas would extend the lead to 14-5 before the break after a set-up from teammate Mike Fuailefau.

Santiago Mare's first series try got Argentina back into the game in the second half before Sosa's try with no time left completed the comeback.

Canada started the day with a 33-0 rout of Russia in the Challenge Trophy quarter-final. Nathan Hirayama scored two second-half tries with Douglas, Fuailefau and Harry Jones adding the others.

The Canadians beat Japan on Day 1 but then fell to Scotland and South Africa to drop them into Challenge Trophy contention.