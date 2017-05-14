Sports

Diamondbacks C Iannetta placed on concussion DL

Arizona Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta is attended to by Pittsburgh Pirates' Chris Stewart and umpire Ed Hickox after Iannetta was hit on the face with a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2017, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Pirates 11-4. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed catcher Chris Iannetta on the 7-day concussion disabled list.

Iannetta was hit in the face by a Johnny Barbato pitch in the seventh inning of Friday night's game against Pittsburgh. Iannetta suffered a split top lip, cracked teeth and a broken nose.

He was taken to a hospital to be checked for head trauma, but was back with the team on Saturday.

The plan for Iannetta on Sunday was to go through a workout and see how he felt after that. After further evaluation, the Diamondbacks made their decision.

The club called up reliever Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno. Iannetta's designation is retroactive to Saturday.

