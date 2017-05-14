Ellie Black wins three silver medals in first competition since Rio Olympics

KOPER, Slovenia — Canadian gymnast Ellie Black captured three silver medals at the FIG World Challenge Cup in her first competition since the Rio Olympics Games.

The Halifax native placed second on the beam, floor and uneven bars. Black narrowly missed a medal with her vault routine, finishing .300 points off the podium in fourth place.

"It's nice to be back with some of my Canadian teammates," Black said. "I'm happy with the performances that we had, and we can continue to build from here."

Rose Woo of Brossard, Que., also qualified for the uneven bars, beam and vault finals, finishing in sixth, seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Rene Cournoyer of Repentigny, Que., advanced to the parallel bars and rings final in the men's competition. Cournoyer scored 13.700 points in the parallel bars final and finished just off the podium in fourth place while placing fifth in the rings final.