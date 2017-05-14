Energized Ducks even Western finals, beat Predators 5-3
A
A
Share via Email
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, and the Anaheim Ducks roared back from an early two-goal deficit to even the Western Conference finals with a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 2 on Sunday night.
Jakob Silfverberg, Sami Vatanen and Ondrej Kase also scored while the Ducks cracked imposing goalie Pekka Rinne with a thrilling surge of four goals in less than 19 minutes. The Predators hadn't allowed four goals in any game during their excellent Stanley Cup playoff run before Anaheim finally got rolling for its sellout crowd.
John Gibson stopped 30 shots, and Antoine Vermette had an empty-net goal for the Ducks.
Ryan Johansen, James Neal and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators
Game 3 is Tuesday night in Nashville.
___
More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Speeding motorcycle does wheelies in front of Halifax police cruiser in Lower Sackville
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Police charge two Nova Scotians after three-day search where drone, excavator used in grow-op bust
-