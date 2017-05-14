Energized Ducks even Western finals, beat Predators 5-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, and the Anaheim Ducks roared back from an early two-goal deficit to even the Western Conference finals with a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 2 on Sunday night.

Jakob Silfverberg, Sami Vatanen and Ondrej Kase also scored while the Ducks cracked imposing goalie Pekka Rinne with a thrilling surge of four goals in less than 19 minutes. The Predators hadn't allowed four goals in any game during their excellent Stanley Cup playoff run before Anaheim finally got rolling for its sellout crowd.

John Gibson stopped 30 shots, and Antoine Vermette had an empty-net goal for the Ducks.

Ryan Johansen, James Neal and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators

Game 3 is Tuesday night in Nashville.

___